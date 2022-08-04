Auckland rush hour travel disrupted, flights, ferries affected. Video / Chris Keall

Fog restrictions have finally been lifted after nearly 20 flights in and out of Auckland Airport were grounded and poor visibility stopped or delayed sailings for all harbour ferries as thick fog blanketed Auckland this morning.

Auckland Airport confirmed the restrictions were now no longer in force after thick fog led to regional flights being delayed and cancelled across the morning.

The airport fog restriction was lifted just before 11am.

Earlier Niwa warned the fog was likely to stick around until the middle of the morning, disrupting travel for at least another few hours.

Auckland Airport said a growing number of regional flights had been affected in recent hours after airport authorities enforced a fog restriction at the Mangere-based travel hub.

Woke up to misty sunrise 🌅 pic.twitter.com/o3xeD4AIQA — Chamfy (@chamfy) August 3, 2022

Sailings abandoned

A 7.30am sailing of the Waiheke Island ferry was cancelled while ferries travelling between Hobsonville and Beach Haven into downtown Auckland have been pulled from running in the past hour. All other ferries that travel across Auckland's Waitematā Harbour have now been delayed by up to 20 minutes due to extreme fog over the water.

It's foggy out there, so with reduced visibility please remember to keep your lights on and allow extra time and mind your following distance this morning. #SwitchOnToBeSeen ^MF pic.twitter.com/vDLFCfpGPz — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 3, 2022

Air New Zealand had confirmed that 15 domestic flights had been cancelled and three flights delayed due to fog, said an airport spokesperson.

So far flights on the main trunk domestic routes flying between Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown along with international flights had not been affected.

We are experiencing fog at Auckland Airport – delays and cancellations are expected. For the latest flight information visit https://t.co/YcGiDWOtvX. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) August 3, 2022

Auckland Airport said those intending to fly out of the city should check ahead, with delays and cancellations expected.

Fog has disrupted ferry sailings across Auckland's Waitematā Harbour this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

The widespread fog is also causing problems for rush-hour commuters both on and off the roads.

Fog doing its morning dance in Auckland.



Fog will dissipate by mid-morning, but until then will impact travel. pic.twitter.com/Zt3P1OYbl3 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 3, 2022

Poor visibility on motorways

The region's traffic cameras show the city under a dense blanket of fog with low visibility across the region's busy motorways.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists to keep lights on, allow extra time and mind following distances travelling on the roads this morning.

West Harbour is shrouded in thick fog this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland Transport has extended the advisory that those using water transport should expect delays after earlier warning Hobsonville and Beach Haven ferry commuters that they should expect delays due to extreme fog.