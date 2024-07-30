The company deducted PAYE, student loan repayments and KiwiSaver contributions but didn’t pass that on to Inland Revenue. Photo / File

A banned company director on home detention for $550,000 in tax offences tried running a new company.

Hugh James Bevan Lloyd was the sole director and beneficial owner of Scanlan IT Staff Ltd, now in liquidation, and previously known as Lloyd Executive Limited.

Inland Revenue said Lloyd was sentenced in April this year to six months’ home detention after a successful prosecution.

“In other recent similar court cases, the directors couldn’t run a new business because they were either bankrupt or in prison,” the IRD said today.

“This is the first case that IRD knows of where a director, when convicted and sentenced on tax charges, has looked to carry on trading a new company while serving a home detention sentence.”