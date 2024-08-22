Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Auckland Airport in countdown to opening new domestic terminal

Grant Bradley
By
Deputy Editor - Business·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui.

Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui.

THREE KEY POINTS:

  • Company reported a $276 million profit, up 87%, despite passenger numbers below pre-pandemic levels.
  • Mānawa Bay outlet shops near the airport will open in September, with 93% already leased.
  • For the majority of travellers, queue times reduced by 33% but warning of more construction work this summer.

Work on Auckland Airport’s new integrated domestic terminal – with an Eiffel Tower-scale demand for steel – is about 20% done.

The company is not putting a finish date on the project,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business