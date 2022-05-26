American Airlines returning to New Zealand in October

American Airlines will use a Boeing 787-9 on its service to Texas. Photo / Supplied

After more than two years of suspended service, American Airlines is returning to New Zealand in October with a daily flight between Auckland Airport (AKL) and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

The seasonal service launches on October 29 and will operate until March 25, 2023 and will sharpen competition across the Pacifics.

"We are thrilled to relaunch service to New Zealand in October, connecting Auckland with our Dallas/Fort Worth hub and offering our customers an unmatched network in the US and beyond," said José A. Freig, American's vice-president for international.

"With Auckland returning to our network, we continue to strengthen American's Asia-Pacific footprint."

The return of American boosts New Zealand's links to North America and is part of a strong recovery in airline activity.

Air New Zealand is restoring its US services and in September starting a new one from Auckland to New York, Air Canada is returning over summer and from July Hawaiian Airlines will relaunch services between Auckland and Honolulu.

American Airlines has an alliance with Qantas and will provide added competition for Air NZ across the Pacific.

The American Airlines service will operate with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Before suspending service in March 2020, American operated a seasonal service between Auckland and Los Angeles.

American is one of the world's biggest airlines and through Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) provides access to more than 235 destinations around the world.

This northern summer, the airline will offer more than 800 peak daily departures from DFW, including service to all of American's other hubs and dozens of other popular destinations in the US, Europe and Latin America.

Auckland Airport's general manager aeronautical commercial Scott Tasker said the confirmation that American Airlines, in partnership with Qantas, will restore its New Zealand link means five airlines are offering connections from Auckland Airport to eight non-stop destinations across North America over the summer period.

"Not only is this great news for New Zealand travellers but also provides an excellent option for North Americans looking to spend time in New Zealand. Many US households have travel at the top of their lists for a post-Covid splurge and are seeking out destinations that connect them with nature, offer meaningful travel experiences, and have managed well through the pandemic. New Zealand ticks all those boxes," Tasker said.

Besides moves by Air New Zealand and the return of Air Canada and Hawaiian Airlines, LATAM is back providing the only link between South America and Australia and New Zealand.

"It's been a couple of years since we've seen some of these tails lined up outside the international terminal, so it is wonderful to begin welcoming them back," Tasker said.

He said the connections were important for New Zealand's prosperity.

Every Boeing 787 Dreamliner touching down daily on average contributes $157 million in tourist spending a year and carries $500 million worth of freight over a 12-month period.

A total of five airlines flying to/from Auckland from/to North America will offer 60 flights a week over the summer period.

Auckland will be connected to eight non-stop destinations to North America during summer 2022/2023; Dallas Fort Worth DFW, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, New York, Honolulu and Vancouver YVR.