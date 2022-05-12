Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Airlines
Updated

Airways CEO Graeme Sumner quits after Covid 'challenges', control tower closure U-turns

Grant Bradley
By
Deputy Editor - Business·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Graeme Sumner became chief executive of Airways in 2017. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Graeme Sumner became chief executive of Airways in 2017. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Airways boss Graeme Sumner has resigned after two tumultuous years for aviation and a big U-turn on sweeping plans to close control towers in regional centres.

Sumner will finish on June 3 after five years at the top of the state agency.

"In announcing the resignation, the board noted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Airlines

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Airlines