Air New Zealand’s profit is picked to plunge - the reasons why

Air New Zealand is facing more competition on international routes and pressure on profitability. Photo / Michael Craig

Air New Zealand’s pre-tax profit is forecast to plummet by more than 60%.

The company has already downgraded its outlook four times during 2024 and analysts at Forsyth Barr say it is on track to report an underlying pre-tax profit of $209 million, less than half of the $585m near-record result last year.

It releases its full-year result on Thursday.

Consensus forecasts are for $213m for the year. In April, Air NZ said its full year underlying profit before tax (PBT) to June 30 was forecast to be between $190-$230m, including $95m of Covid period credits that are unlikely to be redeemed before the expiry date.

The airline has benefited from the non-cash boost of unredeemed Covid credits, but Forsyth Barr says it is likely to have operated at close to break even for the last six months of the year.