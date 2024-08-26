Air New Zealand’s profit is picked to plunge - the reasons why

Earlier this month Craigs Investment Partners also said Air New Zealand had faced a grim second half of the financial year.
Forsyth Barr analysts Andy Bowley and Hugh Lockwood say the airline had faced a challenging year, given weakening demand, intense competition on key sectors (particularly North America where big US carriers poured in capacity during summer), and the emergence of further engine issues (this time with Pratt & Whitney on domestic and short haul Airbus aircraft). It has also been dealing with longer term issues with Rolls-Royce engines on its Dreamliner fleet.
The firm has an underperform rating for the airline and a 12-month share target price of 48c, down from 57c it is trading at today.
Passenger revenue is forecast to be up 11% on last year, totalling $5.94b.
Key issues likely to feature in the FY24 result
Passenger yields/revenue per available seat kilometre (Rask): Yields have been under pressure from weakening demand. Group Rask was down -11% on the prior year.
Demand/forward bookings: The domestic demand remains “challenged”, say the analysts. Corporate and government demand has been under pressure. International inbound demand (visitors to this country) has recovered, but at an even slower rate than NZ outbound (Kiwis taking trips overseas).
Capacity: In light of the Pratt & Whitney engine maintenance issues, capacity guidance was expected to be flat for the 2025 financial year. With two new Boeing 787 Dreamliners delivered towards the end of the year “robust growth” was expected in 2026.
Fuel cost outlook: The recent softening of fuel prices has helped the airline. Bowley and Lockwood say that all else being equal, a US$10 ($16) a barrel decline in jet fuel prices lowers Air NZ’s fuel cost burden by ~NZ$160m.
Operating costs: Air NZ remained exposed to inflationary cost pressure.
Operating spending would remain “sticky”, given ongoing above trend labour costs and airport charges increases.
