Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Air New Zealand’s profit is picked to plunge - the reasons why

Grant Bradley
By
Deputy Editor - Business·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Air New Zealand is facing more competition on international routes and pressure on profitability. Photo / Michael Craig

Air New Zealand is facing more competition on international routes and pressure on profitability. Photo / Michael Craig

Air New Zealand’s pre-tax profit is forecast to plummet by more than 60%.

The company has already downgraded its outlook four times during 2024 and analysts at Forsyth Barr say it is on track to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business