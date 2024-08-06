Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Grim forecast for Air New Zealand: What’s hurting the airline now

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
Air New Zealand faces a gloomy outlook. Photo / Grant Bradley

Air New Zealand faces a gloomy outlook. Photo / Grant Bradley

Air New Zealand is on course for a pre-tax loss in the current six months and faces a tough 2025 where profit could be down half a billion dollars on a year ago.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business