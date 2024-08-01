$458m sale of Auckland’s Vero tower ditched: Year’s biggest property deal off

Kiwi Property says it has terminated the contract for the conditional sale of the Vero Centre in downtown Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Kiwi Property says it has terminated the contract for the conditional sale of the Vero Centre in downtown Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

This year’s biggest property sale is off after NZX-listed Kiwi Property Group withdrew from the $458 million sale of its Vero office tower when the Asian buyer failed to proceed with the deal.

“Kiwi Property advises that it has terminated the contract for the conditional sale of the Vero Centre, after the purchaser, a Hong Kong China based conglomerate, failed to meet key terms of the agreement,” it told the stock exchange today.

Clive Mackenzie, chief executive, said Kiwi had “worked hard worked hard over a number of months to successfully complete the transaction and was disappointed by the outcome.

“Despite our best efforts, the purchaser has now missed the deadline for milestones such as paying the deposit and seeking Overseas Investment Office approval for the deal and, as a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to terminate the conditional sale contract,” Mackenzie said.

The company said in May it planned to sell the 38-level tower to the conglomerate.