Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

2degrees sees operating earnings, revenue jump ahead of possible IPO

4 minutes to read
2degrees chief executive Mark Aue: Gearing up for a possible IPO before year's end. Photo / File

2degrees chief executive Mark Aue: Gearing up for a possible IPO before year's end. Photo / File

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

IPO candidate 2degrees has achieved big jumps in revenue and operating earnings for its latest quarter - albeit helped by comparisons against the lockdown-hit period last year, and favourable exchange movements for its Seattle-based parent.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.