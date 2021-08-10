Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

$1000 down the drain? Crackdown catches 119 MIQ booking rule-breakers

7 minutes to read
Prime Minister on the ‘hardest year of Covid’ and what comes next. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister on the ‘hardest year of Covid’ and what comes next. Video / Mark Mitchell

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

MBIE says it has suspended 119 MIQ booking accounts "over the last few days" for breaking a rule around hiring third-party booking services in a bid to secure a scarce room - at a cost

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.