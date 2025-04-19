Ukraine will abide by an Easter truce, Volodymyr Zelenskyy says, hours after Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to pause all combat activity until midnight, local time. Photo / Getty Images
Ukraine will abide by an Easter truce, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, after Vladimir Putin’s order.
Zelenskyy accused Russia of breaking promises, citing continued assaults and artillery fire.
Ukraine’s air force issued warnings, reporting drone attacks and a ballistic missile threat.
Ukraine will abide by an Easter truce, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says, hours after Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to pause all combat activity until midnight, local time.
“If Russia is now suddenly ready to truly engage in a format of full and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act accordingly – mirroring Russia’s actions,” Zelenskyy said Saturday in a post on X.
The corresponding proposal for a full and unconditional 30 days ceasefire has gone unanswered by Russia for 39 days. The United States made this proposal, Ukraine responded positively, but Russia ignored it.
He proposed “extending it beyond the Easter day of April 20”.
“Therefore, there is no trust in words coming from Moscow,” Zelenskyy said.
“We know all too well how Moscow manipulates, and we are prepared for anything. Ukraine’s Defence Forces will act rationally – responding in kind. Every Russian strike will be met with an appropriate response,” he added.
Putin made the surprise announcement of an Easter truce, set to last until midnight on Sunday (Moscow time), having last month rejected a US proposal for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.
Ukraine had accepted that offer.
US President Donald Trump is pushing to end the three-year war, but on Friday threatened to ditch his efforts to broker a ceasefire if he did not see meaningful progress soon.
Previous attempts at holding ceasefires for Easter in April 2022 and Orthodox Christmas in January 2023 were not implemented after the two sides failed to agree on them.