Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a surprise Easter truce in Ukraine, set to last until midnight on Sunday in what would be the most significant pause in the fighting throughout the three-year conflict.
The short-term order for Russia’s troops to halt all combat activity – which Ukraine has not said if it will match – comes after months of US President Donald Trump pushing both Moscow and Kyiv to agree a truce.
He has so far failed to extract any major concessions from the Kremlin and the US has threatened to withdraw from talks if no progress is made.
“Today from 6pm to midnight Sunday, the Russian side announces an Easter truce,” Putin said in televised comments during a meeting with the Russian chief of the general staff Valery Gerasimov.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a social media post responded with scepticism, accusing Putin of attempting to “play with human lives”.
He did not say whether Ukraine would halt fighting during the period.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that Putin’s statements could not be trusted and Ukraine was waiting for “actions, not words” after Putin earlier rejected a proposed 30-day full and unconditional ceasefire.
Andriy Kovalenko, a Ukrainian official tasked with countering disinformation, posted on X that “Russians on all fronts keep firing as they did before. Most of all in the East”.
