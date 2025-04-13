The strike came two days after US envoy Steve Witkoff travelled to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin and push Trump’s efforts to end the war.

The local emergency service said in its latest bulletin that 34 people died, including two children, and 117 were wounded, including 15 children.

That revised upwards a previous toll of 32 dead and 99 wounded.

Bodies were seen covered in silver sheets at the scene of the strike in the centre of the city, with a destroyed trolleybus. Rescuers worked through the rubble of a building.

The head of Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said on Telegram that Russia used two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles on Sumy.

One woman told AFP she heard two explosions.

“A lot of people were very badly injured. A lot of corpses,” she said, struggling to speak.

It was the second Russian attack this month to cause a large civilian death toll.

Trump has previously voiced anger at Moscow for “bombing like crazy” in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy called on the United States and Europe to give a “strong response” to Russia, adding: “Talking has never stopped ballistic missiles and bombs.”

World reacts to the strike

French leader Emmanuel Macron said the strike showed Russia’s “blatant disregard for human lives, international law and the diplomatic efforts of President Trump”.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” by the attack, which Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni described as a “cowardly” act by Russia.

The fact the bloodshed fell on Palm Sunday outraged several leaders.

It was “a barbaric attack, made even more vile as people gathered peacefully to celebrate Palm Sunday”, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on X.

“The Russian version of a ceasefire. Bloody Palm Sunday,” said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, while Danish leader Mette Frederiksen said the “missile attack on civilians gathered on Palm Sunday... shows Russia’s true face”.

This morning, Russian cruelty struck again, killing men, women and children in the city of Sumy.

⁰A barbaric attack, made even more vile as people gathered peacefully to celebrate Palm Sunday.



This latest escalation is a grim reminder:



Russia was and remains the aggressor, in… — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 13, 2025

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the killing “as many people made their way to prayer on Palm Sunday” demonstrated that “Putin underscores with blood that he seeks not peace but destruction”.

Dutch Premier Dick Schoof urged more air defences “so that Ukraine can defend itself against this violence”.

Russia did not immediately comment on the strike. Moscow has refused a US-proposed unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine.

Local authorities in Sumy published footage of bodies strewn on the street and people running for safety, with cars on fire and wounded civilians on the ground.

Russia has relentlessly attacked Ukraine in recent weeks, extending the violence wrought by its all-out invasion that has gone on for more than three years.

In early April, a Russian attack on the central city of Kryvyi Rig killed 18 people, including nine children.

Sumy has been under increasing pressure since Moscow pushed back many of Ukraine’s troops from its Kursk region inside Russia, across the border.

Kyiv for weeks has warned that Moscow could mount an offensive on Sumy.

Russia launched its invasion partially through the Sumy region and briefly occupied parts of it before being pushed back by Ukrainian forces.

On Sunday, Russia said it captured another village in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

– Agence France-Presse