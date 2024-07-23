Advertisement
Yellowstone geyser explodes, debris thrown in air as tourists metres away run for safety

Yellowstone's Biscuit Bason geyser in Montana has exploded unexpectedly with tourists on the viewing boardwalk having a lucky escape. Video / Vlada Bolotinsky

A hydrothermal geyser at Yellowstone National Park has erupted, throwing rocks, debris and smoke dozens of metres in the air as tourists nearby were left running in fear from the explosion.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning 10am local time when locals and tourists were walking along the boardwalk at the Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park.

Tourists captured the moment on camera, which shows the geyser exploding dozens of metres in the air.

Rocks and debris could be seen thrown over tourists, while parts of the boardwalk have been left destroyed, according to witnesses and images shared by Yellowstone National Park.

One witness who captured the incident on camera claimed her mother was showered by debris but was not injured.

“Biscuit basin at Yellowstone national park Montana just exploded right in front of us. Boardwalk destroyed, my mum got some of the debris but everyone is safe. Unbelievable and grateful to be alive,” the witness wrote online.

There are no reported injuries.

Yellowstone National Park has since closed the Biscuit Basin due to the hydrothermal explosion.

Yellowstone officials explained that hydrothermal explosions occur when water suddenly flashes to steam underground. They are relatively common in Yellowstone.

Officials said hydrothermal explosions like the one at Biscuit Basin are not a sign of impending volcanic eruptions, and they are not caused by magma rising towards the surface.

According to the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, hydrothermal explosions are violent and dramatic events resulting in the rapid ejection of boiling water, steam, mud, and rock fragments.

Yellowstone’s Basin Biscuit experience is similar to that at New Zealand’s Crater of the Moon based north of Taupō.

The craters at the Craters of the Moon are the result of hydrothermal eruptions in the 1950s, with the steam field taking up a total of 36ha.

Craters of boiling mud emerged, along with other geothermal phenomena. The event was triggered by the lowering of underground water pressure by a nearby geothermal power station.

Two kilometres of wooden boardwalks were constructed to protect visitors while creating a safe space for tourists to enjoy the natural landscape.




