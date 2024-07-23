Yellowstone's Biscuit Bason geyser in Montana has exploded unexpectedly with tourists on the viewing boardwalk having a lucky escape. Video / Vlada Bolotinsky

A hydrothermal geyser at Yellowstone National Park has erupted, throwing rocks, debris and smoke dozens of metres in the air as tourists nearby were left running in fear from the explosion.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning 10am local time when locals and tourists were walking along the boardwalk at the Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park.

Tourists captured the moment on camera, which shows the geyser exploding dozens of metres in the air.

Rocks and debris could be seen thrown over tourists, while parts of the boardwalk have been left destroyed, according to witnesses and images shared by Yellowstone National Park.

One witness who captured the incident on camera claimed her mother was showered by debris but was not injured.