Vladimir Putin welcomed China’s leader Xi Jinping to Moscow for a diplomatic trip. Video / AP / Getty

In a meeting that is likely to stir concern in the West, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin pledged to drive significant changes that have “not been seen in 100 years”.

The statement came during their meeting in Moscow, where they signed a number of agreements aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation on various issues.

The two leaders have cultivated a “no limits” friendship since announcing it in February 2022.

Putin had invited Xi to visit the Russian capital, which led to the two publicly discussing strengthening their “special relationship”.

The two nations have also condemned US attempts to create a “unipolar world” controlled by Washington.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping toast during their dinner. Photo / AP

While the talks were dominated by positive overtures, Putin voiced his opposition to Britain’s decision to provide depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine, along with 14 next-generation battle tanks.

Putin warned that the delivery could increase the risk of a “nuclear collision”. He argued that the UK’s move marked a step towards using weapons with a “nuclear component”.

Putin has made several combative remarks, suggesting Moscow’s preparedness to deploy its vast nuclear arsenal, particularly since the invasion of Ukraine last year.

The UK responded by dismissing Putin’s allegations as disinformation, pointing out that depleted uranium is a standard component used in armour-piercing shells. Nonetheless, Putin’s comment has raised alarms in the West, where concerns are growing over the security situation in the region.

Furthermore, Putin and Xi criticised the AUKUS security pact, which seeks to develop a nuclear-powered submarine program in Australia with the US and Britain.

Putin, along with Xi, denounced the pact, further complicating the security dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Many of the provisions of the peace plan put forward by China... can be taken as the basis for a peaceful settlement when Kyiv and the West will be ready for it,” Putin said after talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“However, so far we have not seen such readiness on their part.”

But it was one particular comment during Xi’s departure that showed some of the recently re-elected leader’s hand.

“Change is coming that hasn’t happened in 100 years. And we are driving this change together,” Xi told Putin, via his interpreter, before telling his “dear friend” to “please take care”.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin talk to each other prior to Chinese President Xi Jinping leaving after their dinner at The Palace of the Facets in the Moscow Kremlin. Photo / AP

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the other hand, said Kyiv had invited China to talks and is waiting for an answer from Beijing.

“We offered China to become a partner in the implementation of the peace formula. We passed over our formula across all channels. We invite you to dialogue. We are waiting for your answer,” Zelensky told a press conference.

The United States, however, said it does not see China as capable of being an impartial mediator — Washington’s most direct criticism yet of Beijing’s aim to be a middleman in efforts to end the conflict.

Xi’s trip coincides with a surprise visit to Kyiv by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who visited Bucha, a town where Russian forces were accused of committing atrocities during their occupation last year.

“Our talks with Mr Kishida were quite productive,” Zelensky said in his evening address.

“I also heard a very concrete willingness of Japan to work together with us to even more actively mobilise the world for international order, to protect against aggression, to protect against Russian terror,” he said.

Kishida, the last Group of Seven leaders to visit the country, had come under increasing pressure to make the trip, as Japan hosts the group’s summit this May.