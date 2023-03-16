Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Woman suffers multiple bites from highly venomous blue-ringed octopus at Sydney beach

news.com.au
By Eli Green
Quick Read
A woman was bitten by a blue-ringed octopus in Sydney. Photo / 123RF

A woman was bitten by a blue-ringed octopus in Sydney. Photo / 123RF

Paramedics have rushed to a Sydney beach where a woman was bitten by a blue-ringed octopus.

The woman in her 30s suffered multiple bites to her stomach about 2.45pm at Chinamans Beach.

Blue-ringed octopuses are among the world’s most venomous marine animals, carrying enough venom to kill 26 adult humans within minutes.

Because of their size, the octopuses’ bites are tiny and often painless but their venom can cause respiratory arrest, heart failure, paralysis, blindness and eventually death from suffocation.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The octopuses are relatively docile, only showing their bright blue rings and becoming dangerous to humans when threatened.

Read More

Latest from World