Security cameras set up inside a Brisbane woman’s home captured the shocking moment a tradesman snooped through her bedroom drawers before doing a “sickening” act with her kitchen utensils.

A plumber, who was recommended by the homeowner’s friend, attended the house to fix the bathroom’s toilet and shower.

While it’s not known if the woman was home at the time, it’s understood she quickly came to the realisation the tradie was up to no good after checking CCTV footage.

Footage shows the man in the woman’s bedroom, appearing to go through her drawers before another angle shows him rummaging through the kitchen.

The plumber then grabs a wooden rolling pin from a drawer before taking it to the bathroom, where he allegedly uses it to fix the toilet before putting it back where he found it.

The woman claims the item was returned not clean.

The act left the woman, who did not wish to be named, feeling devastated about her trust being breached.

“I just don’t know what he did, that I didn’t see,” she told 9 News. “I’m really upset by this … how many other people has he done this to?”

The woman said the act left a sickening feeling in her stomach, particularly given how the lack of hygiene could make someone “desperately ill”.

“I’m sickened about the cleanliness issues more than anything else.”

It’s also alleged a pair of earrings went missing in the incident - they were originally located in the drawer of the woman’s bedside table.

“It’s so personal, your bedroom drawers are so personal, and there’s a camera like half a metre from his face,” she said.

The homeowner later told Today she had been in touch with the tradie by email, asking for him to replace her utensils and front door key.

The incident was reported to Queensland Police and the tradesman was charged with entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

“On March 1, between 9.15am and 9.45am, the 50-year-old Chermside West man attended a Milton unit lawfully to conduct maintenance,” Queensland Police said in a statement.

“Police will allege the 50-year-old, while already in the unit, stole a pair of earrings.”

The man was issued a Notice to Appear for “enter a dwelling and commit indictable offence”.

The tradie, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has since appeared at Brisbane Magistrates Court with his case adjourned until May 3.