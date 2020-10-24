Woman critical after falling 30 metres from ride at Cairns Showfest

A female patient is in critical condition after falling 30m at Cairns Showgrounds. Photo / Supplied

A woman in her 20s is fighting for her life after falling 30 metres from a ride in Cairns.

The woman fell from the top of a ride called "The Hangover" at the Showfest at Cairns Showgrounds.

The incident happened about 5.30pm and the patient has been taken to Cairns Hospital unconscious.

Critical care paramedic Denis O'Sullivan told media it was "chaotic" when he arrived on scene.

"There were a number of concerned people … In these sorts of incidents it's good for everyone to get back and let people get their job done," he said.

"The lady suffered some traumatic injuries and was unconscious when the Queensland Ambulance Service arrived and was taken through to hospital unconscious."

He said paramedics had to undergo a "difficult extrication" as the woman fell into "components of the ride's machinery."

A workplace health and safety investigation will be launched.

According to the ride's Facebook page, The Hangover is described as a ride "for thrill seekers young and old. Be prepared to soar through the air on the pendulum arms rotating a full 360 degrees."