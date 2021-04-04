Website of the Year
Premium
World

With swarms of ships, Beijing tightens its grip on South China Sea

7 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Steven Lee Myers and Jason Gutierrez

The Chinese ships settled in like unwanted guests who would not leave.

As the days passed, more appeared. They were simply fishing boats, China said, though they did not appear to be fishing. Dozens even

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.