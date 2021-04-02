Australian broadcaster slams NZ Govt for not supporting concern over World Health Organisation's Covid-19 origin report

TV Host Andrew Bolt went on a tirade against New Zealand's government and PM Jacinda Ardern, saying they were 'sucking up' to China. Video / Sky News

High profile Australian broadcaster Andrew Bolt has accused New Zealand and its Government of "backstabbing" Australia, in a seven-minute live rant on television.

It comes after New Zealand was absent from the list of countries raising concern over the World Health Organisation (WHO) Covid-19 origin report.

The WHO released a report on Tuesday into the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its transmission within China, centred in Wuhan, before it spread globally.

In May last year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government supported calls to evaluate Covid-19's origins, but didn't want to see it turn into a witch hunt.

The virus has so far infected more than 128 million people worldwide and killing nearly 3 million.

Bolt has described the New Zealand government as "sucking up" to China by staying quiet about their concerns.

"Why are they letting Australia hang in the wind? Why are they not backing us up in this very serious confrontation with the Chinese dictatorship?

"This is actually New Zealand ratting out on Australia.

"This is New Zealand sucking up to the Chinese dictatorship.

"May I ask what New Zealand has done while Australia is getting punished for standing up for freedom, which includes New Zealand's freedom? New Zealand sold us out."

Bolt said it's become part of a "shameful" pattern where New Zealand did little to confront China while Australia was punished by Beijing for calling it out over Covid-19, its actions in Hong Kong, and treatment of the Uighurs.

PM Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta.

But just on Wednesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta shared concerns of electoral changes.

Aotearoa New Zealand 🇳🇿 is deeply concerned by China’s passing of electoral changes for #HongKong. Such changes do not keep faith with the Sino-British Joint Declaration & will further erode #HongKong’s democratic institutions and freedom of speech and association. — Nanaia Mahuta (@NanaiaMahuta) March 31, 2021

"Aotearoa New Zealand is deeply concerned by China's passing of electoral changes for #HongKong. Such changes do not keep faith with the Sino-British Joint Declaration & will further erode #HongKong's democratic institutions and freedom of speech and association," Mahuta tweeted.

Last month Ardern said the relationship between New Zealand and Australia remains strong despite concerns of friction between the transtasman countries.

She said the relationship between herself and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is "excellent" and that they work frequently together.