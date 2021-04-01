Bindi Irwin shares sweet new photos of daughter Grace Warrior

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin. Photo / Getty Images

Bindi Irwin has shared new photos of her daughter, Grace Warrior, a week after giving birth.

The 22-year-old, who welcomed her first child last Thursday, took to Instagram to declare her and husband Chandler Powell's first few days as parents were filled with "sweet snuggles and infinite love".

Powell, 24, added that his "two beautiful girls make every day perfect".

The pair also shared a close-up of their little girl, who they named after Bindi's great-grandmother.

Grace's name features a sweet tribute to Bindi's late father, the great Steve Irwin.

"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," Bindi said last Thursday in an Instagram post announcing the birth.

Grace was born on the same day as Bindi and Chandler's first wedding anniversary.

The couple revealed they were expecting in August last year.

Bindi was sure to keep her adoring fans in the loop with photos and updates throughout her pregnancy.

More recently, the wildlife advocate delighted fans with a third trimester photo comparison throwing back to her mum Terri's pregnancy with little brother Robert in a photo featuring then-expecting father Steve.

"Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love," Bindi captioned the photos, showing her and her mum Terri both at about the same stage of pregnancy.

The couple recreated a famous photo of Steve and Terri. Photos / Supplied

Irwin was engaged to Powell in July 2019 after he proposed on her 21st birthday at her favourite location in Australia Zoo.

The pair married in a surprise wedding ceremony ahead of impending strict coronavirus measures in March last year.

"We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe," Bindi said at the time.