Officials found a three-page antisemitic manifesto that praised Adolf Hitler and had bomb-making instructions. They also found messages in Russian and communications on TikTok and Telegram, a messaging app, in which he detailed a plot to kill his parents as well as proclaim his allegiance to neo-Nazi, racially motivated extremist groups.

The bodies of his mother and stepfather were found in advanced decomposition in the family’s home in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, on February 28, after Donald Mayer’s mother requested a welfare check on the residence. School officers at Waukesha West High School had also requested a welfare check after Casap had missed school for about two weeks.

Authorities believe Casap shot and killed his parents and lived with their corpses for weeks before running away with Mayer’s SUV, about $14,000, passports, phones, his parents’ wallets, a firearm and the family dog. The teenager was arrested during a traffic stop in Kansas soon after his parents’ bodies were found.

Casap is in custody and on a US$1 million ($1.7m) bond at the Waukesha County jail and is due in court next month to enter a plea.

According to the affidavit, Casap “was in touch with other parties about his plan to kill the President and overthrow the Government of the United States. And he paid for, at least in part, a drone and explosives to be used as a weapon of mass destruction to commit an attack”.

“The killing of his parents appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carrying out his plan. Other parties, with whom Casap was in contact, appear to have been aware of his plans and actions and to have provided assistance to Casap in carrying them out,” authorities wrote.

According to the affidavit, the teenager shared his plans to kill his parents with a classmate. He also told a classmate that he was in contact with a man in Russia about plans to assassinate Trump and overthrow the Government.

A review of Casap’s communications also found he planned on leaving the United States for Ukraine after carrying out his plot.

The FBI in Milwaukee referred questions to the US Attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, which declined to comment on the case.

Casap’s public defender, Nicole Ostrowski, did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment on the case. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Berman contributed to this report.