Senator Cory Booker has delivered a 20-hour protest speech against US President Donald Trump’s 'unconstitutional' actions. Photo / AFP

“These are not normal times in America,” Booker added, his voice cracking. “And they should not be treated as such.”

Booker, a former presidential candidate, seized command in the chamber at 7pm Monday (local time) and was still speaking well into Tuesday afternoon.

He lashed out at Trump’s radical cost-cutting policies that have seen his top adviser Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, slash entire government programmes without consent from Congress.

The senator said Trump’s aggressive seizing of ever-more executive power had put US democracy at risk.

“Unnecessary hardships are being borne by Americans of all backgrounds. And institutions which are special in America, which are precious and which are unique in our country, are being recklessly – and I would say even unconstitutionally – affected, attacked, even shattered,” Booker said.

“In just 71 days the President of the United States has inflicted so much harm on Americans’ safety, financial stability, the core foundations of our democracy.”

Because Booker’s obstruction did not occur during voting on any bill it was not technically a filibuster. But this marks the first time during Trump’s term that Democrats have deliberately gummed up Senate business.

“Next vote: TBA,” or to be announced, the Senate Press Gallery posted on X.

Democratic lawmakers, in the minority in both the Senate and House of Representatives, have struggled over how to blunt Trump’s efforts to downsize Government, ramp up deportations and shred much of the country’s political norms.

“I just want to thank you for holding vigil for this country all night,” Senator Raphael Warnock told Booker on the floor.

Booker dedicated much of his speech to criticising Trump’s policies, but to pass the time he also recited poetry, discussed sports and entertained questions from colleagues.

“If you love your neighbour, if you love this country, show your love. Stop them from doing what they’re trying to [do],” he said.

The longest Senate speech on record was delivered by South Carolina’s Strom Thurmond, who filibustered for 24 hours and 18 minutes against the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

- Agence France-Presse