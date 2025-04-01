- Senator Cory Booker has delivered a 20-hour protest speech against US President Donald Trump’s “unconstitutional” actions.
- Booker criticised Trump’s cost-cutting policies and executive power, claiming they risk US democracy.
- The speech, not a true filibuster, became a rallying point for Democrats opposing Trump’s agenda.
A Democratic US senator has launched a fiery protest speech against US President Donald Trump’s “unconstitutional” actions. He kept going and going – and more than 20 hours later on Tuesday (US time), he was still going.
Senator Cory Booker’s display of endurance – to hold the floor he must remain standing and cannot even go to the bathroom – recalled the famous scene in Frank Capra’s 1939 film classic Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.
Although Booker’s talk-a-thon was not actually blocking the majority Republican Party from holding votes in the Senate, as would be the case in a true filibuster, his defiance quickly became a rallying point for beleaguered Democrats.
“I rise tonight because I believe sincerely that our country is in crisis,” the 55-year-old New Jersey native said as he launched into his speech.