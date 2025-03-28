The Tesla and SpaceX tycoon announced on X, which he also owns, that he would “hand over checks for a million dollars” to two people who sign a petition opposing “activist judges” – a term used by Republicans for judges who rule against some of Trump’s policies.

He has also offered US$100 to anyone signing the petition.

Serious national issues are on the docket for the Wisconsin court’s next term, including abortion access and rules for voting in the crucial 2026 mid-term nationwide congressional elections.

Schimel is also openly backed by Trump, who wrote on his Truth Social platform this week that the race is “really big and important”.

The latest stunt was a redux of Musk’s earlier million-dollar prizes in battleground states during the presidential election.

The entrepreneur has rapidly emerged as one of the most powerful people in the country, with huge government contracts for his companies and a free-ranging role in Trump’s administration to slash spending on everything from foreign policy to domestic programs.

In January, Tesla – currently facing tumbling stock prices amid consumer anger at Musk – took Wisconsin to court over the state’s denial of dealer licences for the automotive company.

– Agence France-Presse