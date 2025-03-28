- Elon Musk faces legal action for promising US$1 million ($1.75m) to influence Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race.
- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul seeks a court order to stop Musk’s offer.
- Musk’s actions aim to support Republican Brad Schimel, affecting key issues such as abortion and voting rules.
Billionaire and Trump ally Elon Musk faced an immediate legal challenge Friday to his promise to give US$1 million ($1.75m) to two voters in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race in his latest attempt to use his vast fortune to sway the results of crucial US votes.
Wisconsin Attorney-General Josh Kaul wrote on Instagram that his office was “aware of the offer recently posted by Elon Musk” and said he plans to “take legal action today to seek a court order to stop this from happening”.
Musk, the world’s richest person and one of US President Donald Trump’s top advisers, has already spent millions trying to boost support for Republican Brad Schimel, who would tilt the swing state’s top court to a conservative majority if elected.