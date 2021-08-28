White House Marine sentry goes inside after lightning strike, goes viral

The Marines stand guard at the White House rain or shine - but not lightning. Photo / Twitter

A clip showing a US Marine standing sentry outside the White House - then going in right after a lightning strike - has gone viral, with people applauding the "formal" yet funny way he decided he wasn't going to hang around to see if it would strike twice.

The short clip was shared by C-SPAN's Jeremy Art yesterday and has since been viewed more than six million times.

Lightning strikes outside White House as Marine Sentry stands his post. pic.twitter.com/JYu3BkijU3 — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) August 26, 2021

It shows the Marine sentry getting a fright from the lightning strike, then deciding to head inside. However, rather than bolt inside like many of us would, he kept the formalities when opening the door to go in for shelter.

One Twitter user described the act as "the most professional 'nope, I'm out' the world will ever see".

The most professional "nope, I'm out" the world will ever see — Zac (@Zeekr0n) August 26, 2021

"Love the way he formally opens the door for himself," another person said.

Another Twitter user described it as "a very professional 'peace out'".

Such a smooth strut through the door he ceremoniously opened for himself. A very professional "peace out." — Felicia A. Henderson (@FelHenderson) August 26, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Art showed that it did not take long for the man to return to his post outside the door, despite the rain.