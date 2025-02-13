Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

When ‘just asking questions’ about science turns into 300,000 dead - Gregg Gonsalves

By Gregg Gonsalves
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Robert F. Kennedy has been confirmed as US President Donald Trump's Health Secretary. Photo / Mark Peterson, The New York Times

Robert F. Kennedy has been confirmed as US President Donald Trump's Health Secretary. Photo / Mark Peterson, The New York Times

Opinion by Gregg Gonsalves
Dr Gonsalves is an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Robert F Kennedy has been confirmed by the US Senate as Health Secretary.
  • Kennedy will oversee high-profile agencies, including the FDA and Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
  • Kennedy’s views on vaccines and Aids have raised concerns about public health risks.

The Senate has just confirmed as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, a science denialist who once said there is no vaccine that is safe and effective, who has suggested that Covid might have been genetically engineered to spare Jewish and Chinese

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World