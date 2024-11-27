Advertisement
I’ll never forget what Robert F. Kennedy Jnr did during Samoa’s measles outbreak - Brian Deer

By Brian Deer
New York Times·
5 mins to read
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested the Samoa measles outbreak may have been caused by the vaccine itself. Photo / Kenny Holston, The New York Times

Opinion by Brian Deer
Brian Deer is a journalist and the author of The Doctor Who Fooled the World, about the anti-vaccine movement.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jnr, a longtime vaccine sceptic, has been tapped by US President-elect Donald Trump to be Secretary of Health and Human Services.
  • In 2019 Samoa was hit by a disastrous measles epidemic which saw more than 5700 infected and 83 die, many of them young children.
  • RFK Jr suggested the measles vaccine itself may have caused the outbreak, stoking vaccine scepticism.

In November 2019, when an epidemic of measles was killing children and babies in Samoa, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – who in recent days became Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services – sent the Prime Minister of Samoa at the

