This flightless seabird was probably born around November, which is breeding season, she said.

That the penguin, of a species that usually lives on the southern coast of South America, near Antarctica, had ventured toward Rio de Janeiro is not completely surprising, she said.

“They’re following the fish. Wouldn’t you?” said Boersma.

That’s why they head north in the winter - up to (6440km - toward the Tropic of Capricorn.

“It’s a long way for them … but they’re trying to eat in the winter.”

When north, the species move from living a terrestrial lifestyle while breeding to a pelagic lifestyle, spending time in the open ocean, foraging far from shore.

The birds have black bodies and white bellies to help them survive: Seen by predators above, a penguin’s dark back blends with the dark ocean. Seen by predators below, its white stomach blends with the bright sky, as National Geographic has reported.

Solitary penguins are sometimes found far from home - such as a confused Adelie penguin that was discovered in New Zealand, some 3220km from its native Antarctica, in 2021.

The local resident who spotted the penguin at first thought the animal was a “soft toy”.

Government conservationists rescued the starving bird and gave it a fish smoothie before releasing it back to the wild.