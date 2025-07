Magellanic penguins are found along the waters of the Magellan Straits and environs and around the Falkland (Malvinas) Islands. Photo / Jill Worrall

A sleek Magellanic penguin native to the far-southern reaches of South America has been seen zipping through warm, shallow water off Rio de Janeiro - to the amusement of throngs of beachgoers.

Footage captured by a bystander shows the bird, alone and off course, swimming circles around people in swimsuits at Rio’s Praia do Arpoador over the weekend, occasionally poking its head out of the water.

“Penguins are curious. When there are people, they’re going to look,” said P. Dee Boersma, a conservation biologist and professor at the University of Washington.

The Rio beach penguin appeared to be a juvenile, said Boersma, who researches Magellanic penguins in Argentina.