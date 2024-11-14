Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters answered questions about the US election and what it will mean for New Zealand's relationship with the United States. Video / Mark Mitchell

US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Robert F. Kennedy jnr, a longtime conspiracy theorist and vaccine sceptic, to be his Health and Human Services Secretary.

“For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to public health,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform in announcing the pick.

Health and Human Services “will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country”, Trump said.

“Mr Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!”