Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

What would persuade Joe Biden to step aside? Here’s what he’s said

New York Times
By Zach Montague
3 mins to read
“I mean, if the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, get out of the race,’ I’d get out of the race,” he said. “The Lord Almighty’s not coming down,” President Biden said. Photo / Eric Lee, The New York Times

“I mean, if the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, get out of the race,’ I’d get out of the race,” he said. “The Lord Almighty’s not coming down,” President Biden said. Photo / Eric Lee, The New York Times

The US President has insisted he is committed to running, but his list of scenarios in which he might reconsider has grown.

Ever since President Joe Biden’s listless performance at a debate last month, he

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World