Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

What we know about the deadly floods in Central Europe

By Amelia Nierenberg
New York Times·
5 mins to read
A car among debris following the floods in Ladek-Zdroj, southern Poland. Photo / Mateusz Slodkowski, AFP

A car among debris following the floods in Ladek-Zdroj, southern Poland. Photo / Mateusz Slodkowski, AFP

At least 17 people have died and thousands have been displaced. “Relief is not expected to come before tomorrow, and more likely, the day after,” an official in Austria said.

At least 17 people were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World