Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill 43 as truce talks deadlocked

AFP
4 mins to read

Smoke plumes rise from Israeli bombardment in Bureij in the central Gaza Strip on July 13, 2025. Photo / Eyad Baba, AFP

Smoke plumes rise from Israeli bombardment in Bureij in the central Gaza Strip on July 13, 2025. Photo / Eyad Baba, AFP

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli airstrikes on Sunday killed more than 40 Palestinians, including at a market and a water distribution point, as talks for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas stalled.

Delegations from Israel and the Palestinian militant group have now spent a week trying to agree on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World