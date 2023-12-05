Voyager 2023 media awards
What we know about sexual violence during the October 7 attacks on Israel

New York Times
By: Jeffrey Gettleman , Adam Sella and Anat Schwartz
5 mins to read
Investigators have gathered “tens of thousands” of testimonies of sexual violence committed by Hamas on October 7, according to the Israeli police, including at the site of a music festival that was attacked. Photo / Sergey Ponomarev, The New York Times

Israel has accused Hamas of committing abuses against large numbers of women. Hamas denies the allegations.

From the first days after the October 7 attacks on Israel, Israel has accused Hamas

