Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel-Hamas war: Holocaust survivors in Israel faced fresh horror when Hamas attacked

New York Times
By Nadav Gavrielov
6 mins to read
Volunteers with the ZAKA relief organisation cleaning a home that was heavily damaged in Kibbutz Holit, where Moshe Ridler, a Holocaust survivor, was killed on October 7. Photo / Tamir Kalifa, The New York Times

Volunteers with the ZAKA relief organisation cleaning a home that was heavily damaged in Kibbutz Holit, where Moshe Ridler, a Holocaust survivor, was killed on October 7. Photo / Tamir Kalifa, The New York Times

At least one Holocaust survivor was killed during the October 7 attack. Others pressed against safe room doors to keep assailants out. One saw a video of her grandson’s abduction.

Moshe Ridler’s life ended much

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.