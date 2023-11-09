Voyager 2023 media awards
Israel-Hamas war: Israel raises alarms by suggesting ‘indefinite’ role in Gaza

New York Times
By: Steven Erlanger and Isabel Kershner
7 mins to read
An Israeli tank operating near the border with Gaza in Israel this month. Photo / Tamir Kalifa, The New York Times

ANALYSIS

By saying that Israel will maintain security control over the Gaza Strip “for an indefinite period,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set off alarm bells in Washington and questions at home.I have

The Biden administration,

