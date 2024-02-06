Voyager 2023 media awards
What Israeli soldiers’ videos reveal: Cheering destruction and mocking Palestinians

New York Times
By: Aric Toler , Sarah Kerr , Adam Sella , Arijeta Lajka and Chevaz Clarke
9 mins to read
An Israeli soldier takes up position on the border with the Gaza Strip. Photo / AP

An analysis of social media videos found Israeli soldiers filming themselves in Gaza and destroying what appears to be civilian property. The footage provides a rare and unsanctioned window into the war.

An Israeli soldier

