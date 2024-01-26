Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Plans for Gaza’s ‘day after’ seem ever distant

New York Times
By Steven Erlanger
9 mins to read
Debris from a destroyed mosque in Rafah, Gaza. Photo / AP

Debris from a destroyed mosque in Rafah, Gaza. Photo / AP

ANALYSIS

The very idea that there will be a clear line between war and peace is misleading, given the politics, security needs and anxieties of all sides.

As the war in the Gaza Strip

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.