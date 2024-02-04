Voyager 2023 media awards
Orphan, mother, photojournalist, child burn victim: Portraits of Gaza residents

10 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Declan Walsh and Samar Abu Elouf

A toddler, a teenager, a mother, a photojournalist.

Their lives were ripped apart in one of the deadliest and most destructive wars of the 21st century.

Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip, now in

