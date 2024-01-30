Voyager 2023 media awards
The war the world can’t see: The life-threatening challenges of reporting from Gaza

New York Times
By: Vivian Yee , Abu Bakr Bashir and Gaya Gupta
8 mins to read
The Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate has counted at least 25 Gazan journalists who it says were killed while wearing protective vests bearing the word “press.” Photo / Samar Abu Elouf, The New York Times

From outside Gaza, the scale of death and destruction is impossible to grasp, shrouded by communications blackouts, restrictions barring international reporters and extreme challenges facing local journalists.

To many people outside the Gaza Strip, the

