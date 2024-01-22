Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

The desperate struggle to find food in Gaza

Financial Times
By: Mai Khaled and Heba Saleh
5 mins to read
Palestinians line up for free food during the ongoing Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip in Rafah. Photo / AP

Palestinians line up for free food during the ongoing Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip in Rafah. Photo / AP

More than 500,000 people face ‘catastrophe’ in besieged enclave, UN agencies warn.

Amal Mohamed used to have to chase her young children around their Gaza home to make them finish their dinner. Now they are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.