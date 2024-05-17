French police fatally shoot a man suspected of setting fire to a synagogue

French police have shot and killed a man armed with a knife and a metal bar who is suspected of having set fire to a synagogue in the Normandy city of Rouen, authorities said.

17 May, 2024

The suspect was believed to have set fire to the city’s synagogue early on Friday morning local time.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin praised the police’s quick and brave response.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin posted on the social media site X that the armed individual was “neutralised”.

“In Rouen, national police officers neutralised early this morning an armed individual clearly wanting to set fire to the city’s synagogue. I congratulate them for their reactivity and their courage,” he said.

National police said the officers were alerted early on Friday morning local time that smoke was rising from the synagogue and came face to face with the man when they got there.

The national police information service said the man surged toward officers with a knife and a metal bar.

An officer opened fire and killed the man, police said.

Tensions and anger have grown in France over the Israel-Hamas war.

Antisemitic acts have surged in the country, which has the largest Jewish and Muslim populations in western Europe.

More to come.