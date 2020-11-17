Website of the Year

What does the MAGA hat mean now?

6 minutes to read

Will MAGA hats stick around even after Trump has left the White House? Photo / Getty Images

New York Times
By: John Herrman

Millions of Americans put them on during President Trump's first campaign. Will they ever take them off?

What happens to campaign merch after the votes are counted?

Most often, unsold leftovers are donated to charities,

