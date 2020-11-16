Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

US election: Trump, trying to cling to power, fans unrest and conspiracies

10 minutes to read

Trump waved to his supporters at a demonstration near the White House. Pockets of violence broke out that night as they clashed with anti-Trump protesters. Photo / Kenny Holston, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Michael D. Shear

The president's refusal to concede has entered a more dangerous phase as he blocks his successor's transition, withholding intelligence briefings, pandemic information and access to the government.

President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the election

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.