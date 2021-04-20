Website of the Year

'We were left with nothing': Argentina's misery deepens in the pandemic

Volunteers at a soup kitchen in the slums of Buenos Aires. The pandemic has added to strains on Argentina's poor. Photo / Sarah Pabst, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Peter S. Goodman and Daniel Politi

The economy contracted by nearly 10 per cent last year, and the country faces a reckoning with the IMF over US$45 billion in debts.

Before the pandemic, Carla Huanca and her family were making modest

