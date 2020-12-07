'We are smoking meth' message shared on Australia Post website

Australia Post has apologised after the phrase "we are smoking meth" appeared on its website. Photo / Getty Images

Australia Post has apologised after an "unauthorised" message appeared on its website over the weekend.

The bizarre message read: "We are smoking meth" and was posted on the company's news updates and delivery services section of its site on Saturday around 11am. The message remained on the site for more than an hour before it was removed, according to multiple reports.

The message stayed on the site for more than an hour, according to reports. Photo / Supplied

Australia Post later apologised for the message, and said the post was "not authorised".

"We apologise to our customers for the unauthorised offensive post," a spokesperson told 7 News.

"The offending message has been removed and we have disabled the account that posted it."

Before the message was removed a number of people on social media spotted the error.

"Someone is giving AP some payback LMFAOOOOO I spat my coffee all over my keyboard," one person wrote.

"So that's their new tactics to get parcels out to us," another said with laughing emojis.

"OMG get your act together Aus post," another said.

News.com.au has contacted Australia Post for a comment.