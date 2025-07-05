A world from above: View the best images from the Aerial Photography Awards

Steidle received a US$5000 ($8200) cash prize and trophy for winning the competition, which grew out of the International Landscape Photography Awards.
“After a decade of running the successful International Landscape Photographer of the Year awards [we] noticed an increase in the number of stunning aerial photographs and wondered if there was room for a special competition dedicated to the art and practice of aerial photography,” said chairman of judges Peter Eastway.
“Photographers today are capturing some simply breathtaking views from above.
“[They are] using modern drones equipped with high-resolution sensors, others are using more traditional (and more expensive) modes of transport, flying high above in planes, helicopters and even balloons.
“A total cash prize pool of US$10,000 is to be distributed among the winners and runners-up across six categories and the top 101 entries will be featured in a high-quality book available for purchase later this year.”
The inaugural award attracted more than 1500 entries from around the world.
With few rules in place, except photographs “must be created by a real person and no AI that generates new content is permitted”, the emphasis was on creativity and imagination, leaving it to judges to determine what best represents a great aerial photograph.
Photographers from Australia, France, Spain, Norway and Canada are represented in the top tier of winners and runners-up, but the final 101 are from many other parts of the earth.