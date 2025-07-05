A world from above: View the best images from the Aerial Photography Awards

Steidle received a US$5000 ($8200) cash prize and trophy for winning the competition, which grew out of the International Landscape Photography Awards.

The inaugural competition attracted more than 1500 entries from around the world. Photo / Ignacio Palacios

“After a decade of running the successful International Landscape Photographer of the Year awards [we] noticed an increase in the number of stunning aerial photographs and wondered if there was room for a special competition dedicated to the art and practice of aerial photography,” said chairman of judges Peter Eastway.

“Photographers today are capturing some simply breathtaking views from above.

“[They are] using modern drones equipped with high-resolution sensors, others are using more traditional (and more expensive) modes of transport, flying high above in planes, helicopters and even balloons.

The awards had a US$10,000 prize pool and will publish the top 101 entries in a book. Photo / Pal Hermansen

“A total cash prize pool of US$10,000 is to be distributed among the winners and runners-up across six categories and the top 101 entries will be featured in a high-quality book available for purchase later this year.”

Fabien Guittard's shot of two seals basking on a drifting ice slab in Iceland’s Jokulsarlon lagoon won the Chairman's Choice Award. Photo / Fabien Guittard

With few rules in place, except photographs “must be created by a real person and no AI that generates new content is permitted”, the emphasis was on creativity and imagination, leaving it to judges to determine what best represents a great aerial photograph.

Photographers from Australia, France, Spain, Norway and Canada are represented in the top tier of winners and runners-up, but the final 101 are from many other parts of the earth.

To see more and purchase a copy of the book, go to internationalaerialphotographer.com

