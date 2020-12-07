Deadly brown snake spotted in water at popular Queensland swimming spot

Swimmers were dashing for safety after spotting a giant deadly snake swimming through the waters at a popular beach. Photo / Supplied

Crowds of swimmers were left dashing for safety after they spotted a deadly brown snake swimming at a popular Queensland beach on the weekend.

The brown snake was seen swimming near the dog walking area at Point Cartwright on Australia's Sunshine Coast, in video shared on social media by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7.

"How good of a swimmer was this big fella," snake wrangler Stuart wrote in a post that quickly went viral.

The snake was swimming near families and their dogs. Photo / Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

The wrangler told news.com.au he received about five calls from people in the area, but in the end the snake was able to safely move on from the park with locals keeping a safe distance.

"We got five different phone calls about it," snake wrangler Stu told news.com.au "We advised everyone to keep their distance. A bit of common sense goes a long way."

"This is a video sent into us from Billy who was down at the Point Cartwright dog walking area this arvo and witnessed this healthy Brown snake going for a swim and hiding in the rocks," Stu wrote on Facebook.

"We received a heap of calls about this snake and I just wanted to say a big thanks to everyone down there for staying calm and keeping their distance from the snake and keeping dogs away from it as well."

It was spotted at Point Cartwright near the dog walking area. Photo / Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

"If you see a snake in a public area, especially playgrounds and BBQ areas please give us or council a call to report it. Most of the time they can be left alone to move on themself. If we deem it necessary we can organise a professional catcher to come down and suss out the situation."

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM SNAKE ATTACK

Snake wrangler Stu said it's highly unlikely a snake will attack you unless it's provoked — and you can be "snake smart" and avoid danger by simply moving away from the reptile.

"When people see snakes its about common sense," Stu advised. "You just need to take a few steps back and nothing will happen.

"People go on about snakes chasing them but it will not happen — it's just not true.

"The only time a snake will ever attack someone is if someone is threatening them. Just be smart."

The local snake wrangler has a large following on social media and has become popular for his snake wrangling videos.