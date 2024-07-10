A family feud that turned violent in Alice Springs has forced a lockdown on the area. Photo / 123RF

Alice Springs residents are cautiously waiting to hear if a snap curfew will be lifted after renewed clashes threatened to extend a three-night lockdown.

Police said most residents had complied with the restrictions ahead of a decision on Thursday on a possible extension.

But on Wednesday afternoon they arrested five people involved in a big family feud on Bath St in the town’s centre.

Police said the families were known to each other.

There are reports they are the same families at the centre of a feud that sparked a three-week curfew in March and April after the death of an 18-year-old man, who had been left trapped under a stolen vehicle.