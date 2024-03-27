A 12-hour night curfew for everyone under the age of 18 will be imposed across Alice Springs after violence erupted on the streets.

An emergency has been declared in Alice Springs by the Northern Territory government after a group of young people attacked a pub and brawls broke out.

Violent brawls involving hundreds of people at a local pub have triggered an emergency declaration in Alice Springs.

Chaos descended on the Red Centre on Tuesday afternoon when a large group attacked the Todd Tavern as tensions escalated following the death of a teenager.

Chief Minister Eva Lawler said the assault was horrific and unacceptable.

“We never want to see anything like that in the Northern Territory again,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

“I’m fed up with this appalling level of crime and antisocial behaviour.

“The community has had enough.”

A curfew from 6pm to 6am will be enforced for children and teens aged 18 and under for two weeks.

NT police will send 58 additional officers to the troubled town of about 30,000.

Police Commissioner Michael Murphy said the group was from the Utopia region, northwest of Alice Springs, and was in town commemorating the death of a family member earlier this month.

On March 8, an 18-year-old died after hanging out of the window of a stolen car that rolled over in the Alice Springs CBD.

He was crushed and killed by the vehicle and left there by the driver and passengers.

Murphy said the brawl has left the Todd Tavern owners with a damage bill of more than $30,000.

“Young people involved in that ceremony took it upon themselves to go to the Todd Tavern where some other family members were that they didn’t share a harmonious relationship with, and then started attacking the premises with rocks and bricks,” he said.

Footage of the incident has been shared widely on social media and depicts several young people throwing themselves at the glass doors of the pub.

Cars in the area were smashed and hit with rocks and bricks and a 16 and 18-year-old were arrested at the location.

Later on Tuesday evening, the ceremony was continuing at Hidden Valley town camp outside Alice Springs when more than 150 people were involved in a violent brawl.

“Family were undertaking some further ceremony and the opposing family then came outside that camp and about 150 people engaged in a violent confrontation with numerous weapons, tomahawks axes, knives and clubs,” Murphy said.

The brawl resulted in broken windows, smoke damage to a house and a car set on fire.

Three people aged 19, 31 and 50 have been arrested.

Murphy said he was fed up with the rising crime rates in Alice Springs.

“People have had a gutful and frankly so have I, around some of the behaviours we’re seeing in town, unacceptable behaviours, or lack of authority or lack of respect for authority,” he said.

He said NT Police was reviewing footage of the incidents are was preparing to make more arrests.

Alice Springs Mayor Matt Paterson took to social media to express his frustration with the violence.

“Horrendous doesn’t cut it, but I have run out of words,” he said.

“I don’t know if there is a big enough rooftop to scream from - that we need help.

“To the people who were locked in buildings today to the people who were affected with damage or weapons, my thoughts are with you. "

Paterson has previously called for federal assistance or a military intervention in the desert town.

Senator Jacinta Price made an impassioned plea on Tuesday for federal parliament to step in.

“Those responsible for the millions of dollars going to the services in my community, need to do their part to stop this kind of behaviour in our community,” she said.