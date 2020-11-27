Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Video of police beating black man in Paris fuels debate on filming officers

6 minutes to read

Demonstrators chant slogans during a protest against bill on police images in Paris. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Aurelien Breeden

Video of police officers beating a Black man in Paris caused an outcry in France on Thursday, fuelling criticism of a new bill that would place restrictions on sharing footage of security forces as French

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.